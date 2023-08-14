Nicki Minaj Previews New Song “Last Time That I Saw You” From ‘Pink Friday 2’ 

The highly anticipated debut of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album is inching closer, and the rapper is feeding into the excitement. On Monday (Aug. 14), the “Super Bass” spitter shared a taste of the project with fans by playing an unheard track on Instagram Live, then engaging with her supporters afterward on Twitter. She also confirmed the song is titled “Last Time That I Saw You.”

In the clip, Nicki is seen sitting on top of a white couch and singing along to the song’s flirty melody. “Begging me to stay, and then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush, and you said you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s okay/ I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you,” she croons.

Her dedicated Barbz quickly caught wind of the new snippet and shared their words of encouragement. “The fact that we’re all in love with this song and it’s just a snippet of ONE song says a lot. We’re really gonna love Pink Friday 2,” one user wrote. The Queens artist excitedly replied, “Listen. To. Me. You have NO FKNG IDEA OK?!?!!! 11.17.23. Mark. My. Words.”

Although the LP’s release date has been pushed back to Nov. 17, Minaj has been actively keeping her fans up-to-date. “Y’all, I’m not even kidding. In 111 days… Pink Friday 2 is coming to save & restore hope in mankind,” the rhymer wrote last month on Instagram. “Omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on [cloud emoji] [nine emoji]. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik.”

In related news, the 40-year-old rapper is among the most-nominated artists for the 2023 MTV VMAs. While Taylor Swift leads overall with eight nods and SZA follows closely with seven, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, and Olivia Rodigro are next in the ranking, each with five nominations.