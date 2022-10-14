Nicki Minaj And Latto Have A Heated Twitter Exchange After Grammys Update

The 2023 Grammy Awards have a few artists voicing their opinions about the different music categories and their qualifications for consideration. Nicki Minaj is one of them.

On Thursday (Oct. 13), Minaj had a big blow out with rapper Latto on Twitter following reports that Minaj’s hit Rick James-sampled single “Super Freaky Girl” would not be considered for any rap categories. The smash is reportedly being considered for the pop category by the Recording Academy. However, Latto’s “Fantasy”-sampled track, “Big Energy,” is rumored to have been considered eligible for an unspecified Rap category.

Minaj, 39, took it upon herself to call out the unfairness of the situation on Instagram Live and Twitter with an ultimatum.

“If SFG [Super Freaky Girl] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she wrote. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

The Queen rapper followed up with a re-quoted tweet supporting her ideology. A fan posted a screenshot of Latto tweeting that her song “Big Energy” is a pop song, and accompanied it with a video clip of the Atlanta rapper saying she’s in her “pop bag.”

Nicki commented with a simple, “Yikes.”

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Following up with another tweet, the Queens native said: “Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged.”

The Twitter streets began connecting the two rappers’ posts to each other once Latto seemingly responded to Minaj’s tweet 17-minutes later with, “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.” Earlier that day, Latto shared that “Big Energy” received an American Music Award nomination for the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category.

Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged. ♥️? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

As the conversation continued from late Thursday into early Friday, Minaj called the biracial rapper a “Karen” and “scratch off” in a now-deleted tweet, featuring a screenshot of a private message from Latto.

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” she typed on Thursday night. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Latto replied, saying: “1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off.”

The 23-year-old followed up and directly addressed Nicki.

“I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” she tweeted. “You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ.”

1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off https://t.co/e5Z9GQutGe — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Minaj not only threw shade but the whole tree with a simple response: “All this time I thought you was at least 35.”

Reposting an old alleged subtweet from Minaj, Latto doubled down on her point and deemed Minaj a “40yroldbully.”

The most recent subtweet in question… but I’m finna start from the beginning #40yroldbully pic.twitter.com/3e7pKOskNY — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Debunking Latto’s claims that she would subtweet her, Minaj revealed that her previous comments were about a TikToker.

“I’m sure the Barbz have receipts,” Minaj suggested. “It goes to show she made up these “subtweets” in her head simply b/c she sent me 2 songs I declined to do features on. They all do this. (See next tweet).”

She added: “It was an actual person ON tiktok. A creator. Not even an artist. I’m sure the Barbz have receipts. It goes to show she made up these “subtweets” in her head simply b/c she sent me 2 songs I declined to do features on. They all do this. (See next tweet)”

Accusing Latto of age-shaming her, Minaj’s pettiness overcame her when she directly connected Latto’s age to her reported first-week album sales of 24,000 units for 777.

“You sold 20K right?” asked Minaj. “Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but was BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years. Oh so you in your 20’s. Oh ok then. At least it match your album sales. Mad u flopped. That’s why u rlly mad.”

Not letting up, Minaj also double-downed on her “Karen” comments about Latto, claiming the mixed-race rapper is only Black when it benefits her. Minaj added claims that Latto uses a spray tan and has ghostwriters, in which she could prove.

“Who wanna hear the reference tracks of scratch off ghost writers rapping her bars?????” Minaj asked her Twitter followers. “She used me & the Barbz in every interview until that album sold double wood now she wiping that spray tan off & being a Karen. They black when it’s beneficial chi.”

Disregarding Minaj’s comments about her appearance, Latto posted screenshots she had in the vault of Minaj supposedly subtweeting her in the past.

“Ok first…This is from when I teased Big Energy Remix,” she said. “You didn’t deny subtweeting me otp??? I’m confused. Peep “not again” because she thinks I was “using her fans” for simply teasing my “Wheelie” ft & then the BE remix ft.”

Latto coupled the tweet with more screenshots of an alleged time that Nicki DM’d a fan after they tweeted about Latto.

Ok first…This is from when I teased Big Energy Remix. You didn’t deny subtweeting me otp??? I’m confused. Peep “not again” because she thinks I was “using her fans” for simply teasing my “Wheelie” ft & then the BE remix ft pic.twitter.com/N14wCHgrFE — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Now all of a sudden u seen all the love I showed you but chose to respond to a clip taken out of context…Literally fishing for a reason to backup being a bully pic.twitter.com/8DhPJ5oTov — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Instead of “going high” like the great Michelle Obama said, Minaj decided to take it to the floor. Minaj posted more screenshots in a five-story post, showing Latto asking her for features numerous times. The “We Go Up” rapper declined each one.

“Every dm from scratch off is about a feature,” she began. “I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w|a few diff white men (won’t name right now) Now look @ my next tweet to see the very next message she sent me after I declined 3 features. A story in 5 parts. Check this out y’all.”

Minaj started by showing a DM of Latto referencing a time that she felt Nicki was misunderstanding her. Minaj felt Latto was being passive-aggressive with her.

“Look @ how this Karen makes up a fake beef in a passive aggressive attempt to show her frustration about me politely declining 3 feature requests,” Minaj said showing a private DM between the two. “Scratch off is just an entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping. betta stop it scratch off.”

As a rebuttal, Latto revealed private conversations between the two where she tried to gain clarity about why Minaj wasn’t too fond of her.

“I literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews… like I told u otp I looked up to u… u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from,” Latto expressed in a tweet before claiming that her beef with Nicki was beyond a Grammy dispute.

“1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off,” she added.

I literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews… like I told u otp I looked up to u… u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from https://t.co/DpKSKepkVQ pic.twitter.com/XNkzDBiDWw — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off https://t.co/e5Z9GQutGe — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Later in their explosive exchange, Latto brought up the obvious that Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape. It is also public news that Nicki’s brother Jelani Maraj is serving 25 years to life in prison, after being convicted of a predatory sexual assault against a child. Minaj made it clear that those two facts are the only comments that her enemies “drag” her for.

Latto tweeted, “Super freaky grandma is married AND related to fu**ing rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BI**H!” She also made it clear that she’s willing to “die on this hill by myself” without anyone backing up her claims against Minaj.

BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to fucking rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival now u hating! https://t.co/SGc78CZqDc pic.twitter.com/WOIxu4bu1n — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR! — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Minaj nonchalantly responded to Latto’s jabs, typing, “[Latto] Didn’t care about rape when she was begging for features. Didn’t care about Kodak’s past. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced “Big Energy.”

Minaj went on, “News Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO.” She also added that it was “dangerous” to “weaponize rape.”

“Y’all keep letting these bozos weaponize the WORD rape when they’re being dragged & not holding them accountable for not actually CARING about rape VICTIMS in REAL LIFE. They have the same 2 drags about me & one of them ain’t eem bout me. That’s how you know when you dat btch,” she continued.

Latto went back to the commentary around her asking Minaj for a feature.

“The feature was never the problem..u passed on the TWO songs I sent & I still showed love???” Latto said. “U not the only person I’ve sent songs to that passed lmao. Never took offense. IMA RAPPER. Cute way to spin the narrative tho.”

She then claimed that Nicki, too, uses ghostwriters for reference tracks.

“I’ll post em my got damn self. They’ll all tell u I WRITE TOO! I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers?? Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho.”

The feature was never the problem..u passed on the TWO songs I sent & I still showed love??? U not the only person I’ve sent songs to that passed lmao. Never took offense. IMA RAPPER. Cute way to spin the narrative tho https://t.co/lvLjG1BI4T — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

I’ll post em my got damn self. They’ll all tell u I WRITE TOO! I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers?? Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho ✍️? https://t.co/cVcb0l5LN3 — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Referring to her initial claims that Minaj once said female rappers of the last 10 years weren’t “flourishing” and that “No one cares” about Latto’s “little song,” Latto tweeted, “Lemme specify I’m sorry. Im delusional for saying “we’re” (newer female rappers) are flourishing & u said no one cares about my little song LYRICS my bad. FYI I only recorded cause I KNOW who tf I’m playing wit.”

Since the heated exchange, Nicki Minaj has deleted a majority of her tweets to Latto.