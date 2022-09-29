Nicki Minaj Gets Age Warning Removed From “Likkle Miss Remix” Video

On Monday (Sept. 26), YouTube removed the age restriction placed on Nicki Minaj’s latest video, “Likkle Miss Remix,” following Minaj’s rant about the video streaming service being “hypocritical.”

YouTube immediately placed an age restriction on the Drevinci x Gtown-directed video upon its release. After the video displayed a warning that the video was “not suitable for viewers under the age of 18,” Minaj clapped back at the video streaming service on her Instagram.

The 2022 MTV VMA Vanguard recipient wrote: “Imagine this. They restricted my f**king video but have things a million fucking times worse on their bogus fking platform. This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting fake fking stats. Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company.”

.@NICKIMINAJ puts YouTube on blast for age restricting the music video to "Likkle Miss" remix:



“The same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company… HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE AND PRETEND PEOPLE ARE DOING ‘GOOD’” pic.twitter.com/KDhgHXFujG — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 26, 2022

“Likkle Miss Remix” is a dancehall song and video that displays Caribbean fashion and dance moves. Women in the video can be seen wearing revealing bottoms, tops and more as they wine with male partners. Minaj also twerks as she raps with Skeng inside a convertible.

The backlash from Minaj and her “Barbz” has led YouTube to remove the restriction once and for all. The platform issued the statement: “We removed the age restriction after determining the video didn’t violate our Community Guidelines. Since, Minaj has deleted her Instagram posts bashing the platform.

“Likkle Miss Remix” is featured on Minaj’s greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1.

Check out the video below. Thoughts?