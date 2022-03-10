Nicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion Icon

Nicki Minaj recently sat down for an interview with Joe Budden about her life and career. One of the topics that came up involved her longtime rival, rap legend Lil Kim. However, instead of taking a jab at the Queen Bee, Minaj highlighted Kim’s influence as a trendsetter in fashion during her heyday while pointing out the disparities in how female rap artists are championed in comparison to white artists and influencers. “When Billie Eilish comes out and sets a trend with her green hair, she’s immediately put on American Vogue,” Minaj explained, before continuing to blast the publication for not having paid female rappers like Kim and herself the proper amount of respect.

“The same way I feel I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should have Lil’ Kim. If we being all the way a thousand. If this is what your magazine represents, influence…” She added, “Because when myself or Lil Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. We will see our influence. So, I’m not gonna say it’s about me only and not give that woman her dues.”

Another topic Minaj touched on during the sitdown was the long-running speculation surrounding her huge derriere and whether she’s had any cosmetic alterations over the years. While Minaj denies ever having gotten plastic surgery on her buttocks, she admits to having gotten injections in the past, attributing her decision to insecurities stemming from Lil Wayne and the rap world’s infatuation with voluptuous eye candy.

“Actually, what happened was I kept on being around [Lil] Wayne and them,” Minaj explained. “At that time, you know Wayne, he’s always talking about big booties. Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session. They were his muses, but I just was around them all the time and I was like the little sister. This is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture and I don’t look like that.”

When asked if that pressure stemmed from anyone in particular, she continued, adding, “I think Wayne, I think they said stuff sometimes.” After Budden responded by speculating that Lil Wayne and others were simply joking with her, Nicki noted that their intent didn’t absolve her from feeling inadequate about herself. “But to a young girl or up-and-coming rapper, when it’s from someone like Lil Wayne, it matters. Even if they’re joking, they don’t know that the person that is there in that room with them is not finding it funny.”

Watch A Conversation With Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden below.