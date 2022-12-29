Nicki Minaj Buys $20M Mansion In Hidden Hills

Nicki Minaj poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.

Nicki Minaj has purchased a plush mansion in the exclusive Hidden Hills enclave for $20 million.

According to The Dirt, the Barb paid approximately $19.5 million for her new palatial digs, which borders Los Angeles and was built this year. The mansion, which is described as a modern farm house, is located on a full acre of land and includes 12,000 square feet, as well as eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Additional amenities include a full spa, saltwater pool, cabana, detached guesthouse, and a Baja shelf for taking sunbaths.

Minaj, who was living in a rented hilltop mansion with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son during her search for a new home, will have a host of familiar faces upon her arrival in the neighborhood. Lil Wayne, who helped discover the 40-year-old and signed her to his Young Money imprint during the late ’00s, moved into Hidden Hills back in 2021, when he put down $15 million on a mansion of his own. Other celebrities living in the area include the Kardashians, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Simmons, Madonna, and Sylvester Stallone.

Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Making her new house into a home is just the latest task on the hitmaker’s agenda, as she’s spent the majority of the year returning to the music scene in a big way following a particularly quiet 2021. Beginning the year with the Lil Baby-assisted singles “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin,” the Queens native then took her show on the road, headlining the 2022 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans and the 2022 Wireless Festival in London.

Minaj also made history with the release of her massive hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first female rapper to achieve that feat since Lauryn Hill’s 1998 single “Doo Wop (That Thing)” achieved that feat more than two decades prior.