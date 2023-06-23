Petition To Push Nicki Minaj And Husband Out Of Neighborhood Likely Stems From Trolling Haters

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are reportedly being urged to move out of their Hidden Hills neighborhood in California. The upscale town, which is also home to nearby celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, allegedly doesn’t want The Petty’s residing there due to Kenneth’s conviction history.

According to TMZ, a petition has been circulating online from residents of the neighborhood. Folks are showing concern now that Petty has filed to legally change his address to Minaj’s through the Megan’s Law website. Petty is currently serving one year of house detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Hidden Hills resident Beverly Bardan created the document, which further publicizes Petty’s history.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The Pettys purchased their $19.5 million Hidden Hills mansion back in December. Due to Petty’s public address update, the petition argues that the neighborhood’s value can possibly decrease because of the perceived safety concern. The petition has over 900 signatures as of publication.

Per Change.org, it encourages residents to “show that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!” and is titled “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS.”

The online document also lists other incidents of Petty’s, including his 2006 case of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002. Petty served seven out of 10 years for the crime.

Change.org screenshot

Read the petition below:

“Kenneth Petty is a level 3 sex offender, convicted for the attempted rape of a 16 year old girl, and has a high likelihood to reoffend. He was also found guilty for killing a man. He is currently under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California as law demands it.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns. It would lead to children and women being a target.”

“We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”