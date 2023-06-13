Nicki Minaj Celebrates “New Boobs” After Receiving Breast Reduction

Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj is showing off her “new boobs” after receiving a breast reduction. The Queen emcee hit social media on Sunday (June 11) to show off her transformation.

Minaj’s video shows her vibing to her latest track with Ice Spice, titled “Barbie World,” from the Barbie soundtrack. She can also be seen rocking different outfits, with the appearance of her breast reducing in size as the clip shifts from a tanktop outfit to another black get-up. Nicki doubled-down on her celebration by commenting under the post, “new boobs who this?”

On Monday (June 12), the businesswoman went to her IG Story to reshare a fan’s realization that the artist had received a breast augmentation. “Nicki chopped off her mommy milkers,” the story read as it showed a before and after of the entertainer. The footage also included the rapper at the Met Gala speaking about getting a reduction, warning fans that they better enjoy her body now, as she had plans to downsize.

Doja Cat also received a breast augmentation in November 2022. In March 2023, she provided fans with an update.

“4 days into recovery rn [right now],” she revealed of having surgery on her breasts. “I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I’m healing really fast.”

After her fans assumed she got a breast enlargement, Doja clarified that she received a reduction. “Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger,” a fan on Twitter said. Doja responded simply with, “nope. smaller.” She then revealed her new breast size to be 32C.