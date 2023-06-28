Nicki Minaj Offers College Tuition To 14-Year-Old Who Shot His Mother’s Assailant

Nicki Minaj really is the “Generous Queen.” The Queen MC has offered to pay college tuition for a 14-year-old teen involved in a viral shooting where he killed his mother’s attacker. Initially charged with murder, the teen and his mother, Carlishia Hood, have had all charges dropped.

After learning of the latest news, Minaj took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 27) with a message, calling the teen a “hero” and offering financial security for his higher education.

“That 14-year-old boy that backed dat hammer out when that grown ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero,” she wrote. “If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”

“She raised a dope kid & should be so proud,” she added. “Also, God knew b4 she knew that she’d be attacked that day & made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD.”

The incident happened on June 18 at Chicago’s Maxwell Street Express, where video footage showed a confrontation between Hood and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown. As the two argued over ordering food, Brown repeatedly threatened to attack the defenseless mother. Hood allegedly texted her son to come into the restaurant and shoot the assailant therafter.

According to FOX32, Brown began punching Hood in the head as the confrontation grew. Hood’s teenage son then pulled out a gun and fired a shot into Brown’s back. According to reports, Brown then ran out of the restaurant and the boy followed, firing additional shots and ultimately killing him.

Authorities initially charged both Hood and her son with murder, but prosecutors later dropped the charges “based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence.” Hood has now filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and five police officers.

