Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg Confirmed As Playable Characters For ‘Call Of Duty’

Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage have been confirmed as playable characters in Activision’s Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. According to a press release, the trio will be featured in the best-selling game to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. Snoop will be the first available character as a part of the game’s Season 5 update releasing on Aug. 2, 2023, with Nicki’s character launching “in-season.”

Official screenshots show Minaj and Snoop holding pink and blue assault rifles, respectively, with Nicki donning her signature pink hair to match. The Death Row boss’ gun features gold marijuana trees, detailing his cobalt blue weapon, finished with a black nozzle on the scope. Snoop Dogg has been working closely with the brand for a little under a decade, previously narrating Call of Duty: Ghosts and was also a playable operator in Vanguard, Warzone I and Call of Duty: Mobile.

? she sure is ♟️ https://t.co/Mw8lwP9AdC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 27, 2023

Nicki, on the other hand, began her partnership with COD in 2022, appearing in a commercial for the game’s pre-order announcement. With the emcee getting her own character in the game, she will become “Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female Operator,” per the press release. The “Barbie World” artist will also receive a litany of exclusive customizations available to purchase in her own Store Bundle.

“Playtime is over; this is not ‘Chill Nicki’; this is ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.’ Nicki Minaj first teamed up with Call of Duty earlier in 2022, because yes, she holds the control like the gamers,” the press release reads. “Now in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, she’s ready to make all rival Operators pound the alarm, as Nicki Minaj has her own Store Bundle, perfect for those who think they have good form across Battle Royale, DMZ, Multiplayer, and Special Ops. Nicki is known to break barriers in Hip-Hop, and this is no different; come Season 05, she will be Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female Operator.”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage’s appearance and in-game aesthetic is being kept under wraps, with the character being added during the “mid-season” point of Season 5. Activision also announced that the game will offer free War Track Packs commemorating Hip-Hop’s 50th.

The Doggfather returns. @SnoopDogg is coming back to Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/dS9HkMQdVQ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

“As part of Call of Duty celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop, everyone will receive free Hip-Hop War Tracks for logging in between August 7 and August 16,” the press release continues. “The first three days will grant a War Track from the ’80s (Foundation), ’90s (Golden Era), or 2000s (Life After Y2K). On the fourth day of logging in, you will receive a special Weapon Blueprint that can be used in any online mode.”

The War Track Packs feature debuted in 2019 and has since seen the game incorporating songs from all over Hip-Hop’s storied culture. Past artists included Run-DMC, Jack Harlow, Ruff Ryders, The Clipse, Salt-N-Pepa, and more.