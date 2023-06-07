Nicki Minaj Hit With Lawsuit Amid Accusations Of Damaging Borrowed Jewelry

Nicki Minaj is being sued by a jeweler who has accused the rap star of failing to return jewelry she borrowed and damaging multiple items.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper is being sued by a West Hollywood jeweler. The accuser says Minaj borrowed dozens of pieces of jewelry and failed to return the items by the date agreed upon. Nicki’s attorney, Jordan Siev, has denied the claims, stating that they have yet to be presented with any evidence indicating that the jewelry was damaged by his client. He also is deeming the suit as a publicity stunt.

“We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki,” Siev said. “This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

The lawsuit indicates that Roseark jewelry store entered an agreement with Nicki’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who borrowed the aforementioned items on behalf of the rap star. According to the contract, Nelson was responsible for paying for any damage incurred to the items while in their possession. Roseark alleges that there was noticeable damage to a pair of earrings and a leaf ring that was among the items borrowed.

Although Minaj is a defendant in the lawsuit, it appears that she never had any direct dealings with the jeweler. Roseark says they have sent invoices to Nelson for the damage, which totals $26,239.50 plus interest, but has yet to receive a payment on the alleged bill. A source close to the rapper told the outlet that all of the items were returned on time and that the jeweler did not issue a complaint until well after the items were back in his possession.