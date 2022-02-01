Nicki Minaj Hints At Possible Verzuz Battle

Nicki Minaj has hinted at the possibility of participating in a Verzuz battle, revealing her interest in appearing on the platform during a recent interview. In the clip, which is from an upcoming interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Minaj suggested the only artists who could give her a run from her money are Drake and Lil Wayne.

Yet, despite acknowledging Drizzy and Weezy’s dominance in rap, Minaj admitted there may be a handful of women in the game who could make things competitive if they were to face her. “Drake and Wayne have so many bonafide Hip Hop hits, you know what I’m sayin’?” The Queens rapper explained. “So, I don’t know, but I do think there might be a female or two that umm…” she continued before trailing off, creating speculation that she may have a few particular artists in mind.

Minaj, who has been involved in discussions about doing a Verzuz battle in the past, sounds open to the idea of gracing the stage and going to war with her lengthy catalog of hits, albeit for the love of the culture. “Well, they were talking to me about it. And look, if it’s gonna be fun… then you never know!” she teased. “That’s all I’ll say about that… It should feel like a celebration. That’s exactly what I would like it to be. Fun. Happiness. Because a lot of times with my career, it feels like work, and now, I’m just like, ‘No, everything needs to feel good.'”

The next Verzuz battle will feature R&B legends Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton and will take place live at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

