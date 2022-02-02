Nicki Minaj Says Shady Tweets Are Why She Won’t Work On Music With City Girls

Update: 6:15 p.m. ET (Feb. 2, 2022) – It seems Nicki Minaj and City Girls have made amends following Minaj’s appearance on ‘The Morning Hustle’ during which she explained her reason for not collaborating with the rap duo was due to disparaging comments made by JT and Yung Miami on social media.



The Queen took to Twitter after the now-viral interview writing, “Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all. [unicorn emoji]” to which JT promptly responded, “Sag sister! [red heart emoji] thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!”

Read the original story below…

—

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for a huge year and has been making the rounds on various platforms. One of her stops was The Morning Hustle, where she addressed why she has yet to work with Miami-based rap duo City Girls. According to Minaj, City Girls, who were supportive of her opposition at the height of her beef with Cardi B, made shady statements about her in the past that she didn’t take too kindly to.

“What I will say is that a few years ago, I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at that time,” Nicki says of her introduction to JT and Yung Miami. “I asked someone about them… I was thinking about jumping on a record. One of their records that was out at the time. Then social media happened… when people will say things about someone, like an artist. Whether they tweet it or say it. Or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview or something like that.” Nicki also seemingly addressed a leaked video of freestyle in which JT dissed both her and Cardi that was shot prior to the City Girls’ own mainstream breakthrough.

“An artist is a human being first,” she added. “If I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really f**k with you like that. She was saying this and she don’t really like you…’ I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because I know that I like you but you don’t really like me.” Nicki says she’s since “let go” of any ill will towards the pair, but has essentially closed the door on a potential collaboration with them, noting, “Why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?”

Nicki Minaj’s new single, “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby, drops this Friday (Feb. 4) and will be accompanied by a music video starring actors Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict.