Nicki Minaj Teases New ‘NM5’ Album, Says Her Tour Will Be “Genius”

Nicki Minaj has hinted at a new album and tour.

Minaj took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 10), where she posted a video of her Young Money/Cash Money partners in rhyme, Lil Wayne and Drake.

The femcee incorporated their 2021 fan-favorite track, “Seeing Green,” into the video as background music, with additional shots of her modeling appearing in the footage. Teasing an upcoming LP and an accompanying tour, the Queens rapper asked her audience if they would want to hear the posse cut live.

“Do you want me to perform this song on the NM5 TOUR?” she captioned her IG clip. “Do you want a YMCMB STADIUM TOUR after that? I really get to rap w|the best to ever do it. And still learning from them behind the scenes every day. Yikes.”

“Chun-Li” also headed to Twitter to drum up hype for her forthcoming record and tour, tweeting out a warning to her competition.

“Oh yes, fractions warned, SFG did what fractions warned. Red Ruby Da Sleeze MOTHERED so hard & is now the standard. NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all.”

Fans have been waiting for a new Nicki album for a minute as her last studio album, Queen, dropped back in 2018.

Nicki’s fourth album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 charts, selling 185,000 units, with 78,000 of those coming from pure album sales its first week. Queen was officially certified platinum by the RIAA in January 2019.