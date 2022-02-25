Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Become First Same-Sex Couple To Cover ‘ESSENCE’ Magazine

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts attend the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts opened up about their love story in a landmark cover for ESSENCE magazine. The women became the first same-sex couple to cover the entertainment and lifestyle magazine in its 51-year history. In the story, written by Demetria Lucas, the Betts share intimate details about the blossoming of their relationship.

“We always lead with our truth,” Nash shared with the outlet. “Wherever it lands, we know it’s as it should be because there is no failure in the truth.”

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts tied the knot on Aug. 29, 2020, after falling in love. Both women had previously decided relationships were not in their future, with Nash’s second divorce only eight months prior to the wedding. Many fans were shocked at the actress’s new wife as both of her prior marriages were to men and she had not had a public “coming out.” Neither of the Betts believe in labeling their sexuality.

“The least of my attraction is gender,” said Niecy Nash to ESSENCE. “What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

The semi-newlyweds also spoke of their compatibility, opening up about the different feelings inspired by each other.

“It’s where someone sees your past, your pain, your bullet holes, your stab wounds, whatever you got in a bag over your shoulder when you show up, and they say, ‘I see it all, and I still love and receive you.’ I feel like the love that I receive from her is custom, as opposed to off the rack,” Niecy shared. “I feel like the assignment happened in the spirit realm before we ever knew about it.”

Jessica added, “I feel like my wife answers for the both of us,” continuing, “Because I absolutely feel fully seen. I feel like all of me is accepted. All of me is loved—and not just the part that I present, but the part that I don’t necessarily show to everyone else.”

Read the full cover story on ESSENCE and view images from the editorial uploaded by Niecy Nash on Instagram below.