Nipsey Hussle Documentary ‘The Marathon (Cultivation)’ Explores Rapper’s Cannabis Ventures

There’s a new documentary exploring Nipsey Hussle and his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom’s journey to developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. The film debuted in Los Angeles earlier this week and was released on YouTube on Friday (May 20). Its arrival comes weeks ahead of The Marathon Cultivation grand opening of its first official The Marathon Collective flagship dispensary on Saturday, June 18th in Canoga Park, Calif.

“This is something we always spoke about,” expressed Blacc Sam in a statement. “Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

Fans walk as they wait outside The Marathon Clothing store for the funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Marathon (Cultivation) highlights the Marathon OG strain and features a tour of the strain’s grow room led by Nipsey himself.

Eric Holder, the man accused of fatally shooting the Crenshaw-bred rapper in the spring of 2019, is set to go on trial this June. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces a life sentence in prison.

The shocking murder of Nipsey Hussle is set to be investigated in a recently released special, Crime & Hip Hop, hosted by Fox5 New York’s crime and investigative reporter, Lisa Evers. The deaths of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Jam Master Jay, Pop Smoke, and Young Dolph will also be discussed.

Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube above.