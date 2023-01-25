Nipsey Hussle Fans Blast ‘Family Guy’ Over Resurfaced Joke

Fans of Nipsey Hussle have taken issue with a joke made about the popularity and legacy of the late rapper in an episode of the hit show Family Guy. In a clip from the show that recently resurfaced, Family Guy character Chris mentions Hussle when informing his father about his plans to attend a music festival called Quachella.

During the scene, Hussle’s name is dropped in reference to the holographic performances by slain rap stars that will take place at the concert. However, the character appears to use Hussle as a punchline while attributing his significance to the interest generated by fans and the media following his death.

“They’re gonna have holograms of Tupac and also Nipsey Hussle, who I’d never heard of and then was told to care immensely about,” the character says in the episode, which originally aired in April 2021 and is titled “Young Parent Trap.” The slight against Hussle was brought to the public’s attention after a social media user shared the clip of the scene in question while pointing out the disrespect paid to Hussle.

“Family guy made a Nipsey Hussle joke that was so put of pocket bruh,” the user wrote in a tweet, which prompted other users to weigh in with their own opinion of whether the joke was appropriate or out of bounds. “White people show making fun of a really tragic event like that feels kinda wrong, idk, feels like mockery, don’t forget these people made Cleveland and had him voiced by mike Henry,” one Twitter user wrote.

While a number of social media users responded by arguing that the quip was in poor taste and its context was inaccurate, others defended the show, pointing out that Family Guy has contained jokes about various figures in pop culture in beyond, regardless of race or societal background. “I know damn well ‘they’ ain’t tryna cancel Family Guy over a Nipsey Hussle joke that was accurate lmao,” another user responded. “That show comes for EVERYBODY-not just ‘us.'”

Nipsey Hussle passed away on March 31, 2019, after being shot down outside of his The Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. The rapper was 33. In July 2022, Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of killing Hussle over a verbal dispute before the shooting. He will return to court for sentencing on Feb. 22 and potentially face life in prison.