Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial For Custody Battle With Rapper’s Ex

Nipsey Hussle’s family is preparing to head to trial after a long-running custody battle with his ex, Tanisha Foster. They are trying to officially gain guardianship of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani.

Nipsey Hussle’s family is now in an all out custody battle over his daughter Emani with her mother Tanisha Foster. pic.twitter.com/yqFjCQuefU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2022

Radar Online reported that the upcoming court appearance comes after the Victory Lap rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, submitted a third status report in connection with the Los Angeles philanthropist’s probate case from November 2022. Their mediation efforts failed, and now the opposing parties are set to begin trial on April 27.

Sam stated back in November that guardianship over Emani was still unconfirmed due to Foster being unwilling to comply, despite the fact that their family, specifically Sam and Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith, officially gained guardianship following the rapper’s death in March 2019. His family claimed Foster was unfit to be a permanent parent and provide a healthy home for Emani due to her history of alcohol and drug issues.

Foster fought the ruling by filing her own custody claim after Nipsey’s family allegedly cut her off. Foster stated that she only initially agreed because of her “financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” Tanisha wrote. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”