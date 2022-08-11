Nipsey Hussle To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15 and what would have been the slain rapper’s 37th birthday. According to the organization’s website, only one posthumous award is given by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce each year after a two-year waiting period.

His induction into the Walk of Fame’s 2022 class was announced in June 2021. Hussle joins 37 other honorees who have already been cemented on the famed sidewalk or are set to have stars installed this year.

Among those across sports, film, theater and music are Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Jenifer Lewis, and more. Martin Lawrence, Ludacris, Sheila E., Charlie Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, and more are set to be honored in 2023.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will also be honored with a metro station by the city of L.A. According to the Los Angeles Times, the new Hyde Park Station is located on the K Line between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson Avenue and 59th Street near Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing store.

“After he [Nipsey] caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” explained Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For All Money In Records and Atlantic Records

In July, Hussle’s killer Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder for pulling the trigger and shooting the rapper 11 times in 2019. A jury deliberated for more than two days before reaching a verdict. He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for the gunfire that hit other men at the scene, and two counts of assault with a firearm on the same men.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Holder plans to appeal the verdict. The 32-year-old is currently set to be sentenced on Sept. 15 and faces the possibility of life behind bars.