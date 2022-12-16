Nipsey Hussle To Get His Own Class At Loyola Marymount University

Nipsey Hussle is set to receive a collegiate class in his honor. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), David Gross, Hussle’s longtime business partner, took to his Instagram to disclose the news of “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” course being taught at Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration in spring 2023.

The late Crenshaw rapper taught at the university, and Gross felt bringing a course there to honor his friend and business partner was a way to finish what they started in 2019.

“Next month the TMC takeover of higher education begins with a class I’ll be teaching ‘The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture’ at Loyola Marymount’s business school,” Gross captioned his IG post. “The class will focus on Hussle’s genius and authenticity in his approach to business and life.”

Hussle’s friend went on to thank Mitchell Hamilton, a tenured professor and the head of the Marketing Department at Loyola, before recalling how this university-level opportunity came to be.

“He reached out to me and Nip in 2017 and asked if we’d teach a class at the business school. He gave us carte blanche, with the caveat that we were authentic and didn’t water anything down because we were in a university environment. The class was a hit, and it lead to a second class the following semester. This was Spring of 2019, so we never got to finish the class.”

“Mitch has reached out to me several times in the following years, extending the opportunity to return and teach another class. He always told me I could teach whatever I wanted if it would both challenge and inspire his students.”

Gross ended his announcement with a call to arms, declaring that it was time to finish what the duo had started at Loyola. He also claimed that TMC, Hussle’s iconic brand, was one of the most “resonant” brands to arise from the culture.

“It’s finally time like to go back this Spring to teach a the class that honors Nip’s enormous legacy, and analyzes how he was able to put a dent in the universe by creating the most resonant brand to come out of the culture.”

Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of murder in the March 2019 shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey tragically passed away at age 33 after being gunned down in front of his Marathon Store in Los Angeles.