Nipsey Hussle Immortalized With First Wax Figure

Nipsey Hussle has had his legacy cemented once again, but this time in the form of a wax figure.

“After 9 long months the birthing of a legend is now revealed!,” said Mr. Officials, the artist behind the work of art as he unveiled the realistic statue on Instagram.

The Ohio-based creator even detailed the process of making the slain rapper‘s wax figure and included key details like the intricacy of Hussle’s tattoos—which were painted on—and how he attached the hair of the Grammy winner‘s beard and braids individually by strand.

Many including fans and music phenoms immediately flooded the comments of the video, praising Officials’ work. “Please open a black wax museum! With all of our legends! You are amazing!,” one wrote. Another expressed, “Man the attention to detail and execution is unparalleled! Amazing doesn’t do this justice!”

Atlanta rapper Young Dro added, “Talent is impeccable brother keep going.” Other fans pitched Kobe Bryant, Young Dolph, Takeoff, Chadwick Boseman, and Tupac to be next on Officials’ to-do list.

The wax figure arrives not long after the announcement of a forthcoming docuseries centered around Hussle’s life.

Marathon Films, the late rapper’s production company, has partnered with LeBron James’ SpringHill for the project. “Nipsey was a man of the people,” said Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nip’s older brother.

“He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”