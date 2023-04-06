Nivea Shares How Exes The-Dream, Lil Wayne Felt About Her Looking For Love On ‘Queens Court’

Warning: This article features spoilers from Peacock’s Queens Court.

It’s common knowledge that Nivea shares children with Lil Wayne and The-Dream, but after the Complicated songbird went to find love on Peacock’s Queens Court alongside Evelyn Lozada and Tamar Braxton, fans wondered how the former’s famous exes felt about her romantic pursuit.

“I told Wayne about it. He was like, ‘Oh, wow, do your thing. I know it’s going to be a great experience,’” Nivea, 41, explained to Page Six. The two share one son, Neal, 13. “He was just cheering me on,” she added.

When speaking on her ex-husband The-Dream — with whom she shares daughter Navy, 17, and twin sons London and Christian, 16 — the GRAMMY-nominated singer admitted his reaction was equally jovial.

“Dream was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy. You’re gonna make everyone laugh!’,” Nivea continued.

Courtesy of PEACOCK

Though the series concluded with Nivea emotionally dumping both of her potential suitors, Ty and Mac, she ultimately chose herself.

“The show helped me get to a place where I realized that I was OK with being alone and it really launched me into my self-love journey, which I’m so grateful for. As great as all the guys were, especially Mac and Ty, there is still so much more work to do and I want to really fall in love with myself again before I open up my world to another man,” said the “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer.

She went on to detail the struggles of dating considering her co-parenting dynamics and her legacy as a musical artist. “It’s always [been] different, whether it showed up in [men] pretending to not be fazed or care at all, to try to compete, to just give up completely after so long. It is what it is. It’s a very unorthodox lifestyle.”

Overall, she is grateful for her children, their fathers, and their extended family.

“If it weren’t for us—and I mean this with each and every woman and man involved—we all have the understanding that it’s about the children and that’s a blessing […] These babies [are] here and we respect each other as people and in business. So, it’s love,” Nivea expressed.

The Young Money mogul shares three additional children from prior relationships while the RENAISSANCE singer-songwriter has four other children from previous relationships.

During the series finale, it was revealed that both Braxton, 46, and Lozada, 47, became engaged to their respective partners. Queens Court is streaming exclusively on Peacock.