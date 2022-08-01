NLE Choppa Clarifies Claims Of Curing A Cancer Patient

NLE Choppa has become one of the more conscious artists in Hip-Hop when it comes to health. The rapper consistently promotes nutritious alternatives to his fans and shares information about ways to strengthen the immune system on social media and in interviews. However, the Memphis native raised eyebrows in 2021 when he suggested that he played a role in curing someone of cancer, a claim he made via a pair of posts on social media.

“Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer,” he wrote at the time. “This Major To Me.” He continued in a subsequent tweet, adding, “It’s funny cause some people think I’m lying, which is understandable but that’s nowhere near the case.”

Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me ??? #ThankGod — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 10, 2021

It’s funny cause some people think I’m lying, which is understandable but that’s nowhere near the case. Curing disease is simple, it takes a meatless, dairy free, sugar free diet. Implant herbs, Sea mosses, black seed, neem, and other herbs. My mugwort was included in her diet ?? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 10, 2021

During a recent sit-down with Vlad TV, NLE Choppa clarified his previous statements and pointed out that he had merely said that he had assisted someone in being cured of cancer by proxy, not that he had a patient under his medical care.

“I said I helped someone,” the “Shotta Flow” rapper explained. “I never said like, bro, I’d be lying if I said I got patients in my house and I’m just treating them. I don’t have the time for that. The only thing I can do is be a messenger and provide you with something that I’m blessed with – my energy. ’Cause energy is an ingredient within itself. You don’t want nobody with bad intentions giving you something good. It ain’t gon’ work right. It’s like putting water and oil in a cup. It ain’t gonna mix right.”

He added, “As long as you have good intentions, you pray over these things, you talk to them. And you give it to people with the right intentions, and they use it. And they hear you out consistently with the things that they do within themselves every day, you can help someone. You can help save a life.”

Watch the clip of NLE Choppa’s interview with Vlad TV below.