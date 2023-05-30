NLE Choppa Says His Daughter Kept Him From Committing Suicide

NLE Choppa attends GRAMMY In The Schools Fest – Guest Artist Session w/ NLE Choppa and Baby Tate at The GRAMMY Museum on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

NLE Choppa has credited his daughter with “saving” his life by keeping him from committing suicide. The Memphis rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (May 27) to voice his appreciation for the two-year-old named Clover, writing a lengthy message paying tribute to her in anticipation of her third birthday.

“This is my ‘ANGEL,’” Choppa wrote in the caption of the post, which included a video collage of special moments he and his daughter have shared over the years. “Clover Literally Changed My Life, The Reason My Spiritual Awakening Happened Cause I Knew Longevity In My Life Was Needed To Be In Yours. So Thank You Clover For Maturing Me Faster Than Anything That’s Ever Happened To Me In LIFE.”

The 20-year-old rapper also acknowledged how his responsibilities as a parent have helped him evolve and grow as a man, adding that the toddler gave him “something to live for.”

“You Are The Reason I Want Better, You Are The Reason I Love, You Are The Reason I LIVE,” he wrote. “Before You Was Here I Was Contemplating Suicide, When I Found Out You Were [Conceived] You Gave Me Something To Not Only Look Forward To, But Something To Live For!”

He continued to shower his daughter with praise, adding, “Thank You For Saving My Life My Little Goddess, IM FOREVER IN DEBT TO YOU, I Owe It All To You. Your The Reason I’m Still Here. SHE TURNS 3 NEXT MONTH.”

NLE Choppa recently released his sophomore album Cottonwood 2, the sequel to his 2019 EP, which helped put him on the national radar. The album, which features guest spots from 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Modesty, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross, peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200.