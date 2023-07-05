NLE Choppa Defends Sexyy Red From Social Media Haters

NLE Choppa is a big fan of Sexyy Red, and doesn’t like the hate she has received. The 20-year-old rapper recently took to Twitter to defend the St. Louis artist.

“I keep seein’ the hate that y’all havin’ on my girl Sexyy Red and I’m just a real supporter, a real fan,” the Memphis artist said to open a Tuesday (July 4) Twitter video. “I love her energy. I love her music personally. Y’all need to stop doin’ people like that, treatin’ people like that. Y’all ain’t gon’ always hear somethin’ that y’all accustomed to or used to. Y’all need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious music and sh*t that have fun, man.”

The Cottonwood 2 rapper went on to praise her for making a name for herself and being able to provide for her child. “Y’all don’t know that girl, y’all ain’t met her, know what I’m sayin’?” Choppa continued. “I’m just stickin’ up for her because I ain’t seen nobody else around this motherf**ker stickin’ up for her that’s been showin’ her all this love.”

Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life. Keep being you @SexyyRed314_ don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting ! pic.twitter.com/8M5UzybTlK — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 4, 2023

Beyond their friendship, NLE Choppa and Sexyy Red joined forces on his April track “Slut Me Out.” The 25-year-old rapper told VIBE that she isn’t too concerned with the hate back at the BET Awards in June.

“I just be myself. I really don’t care what nobody think,” she said. “People, they try to bully people. You not never supposed to let nobody make you feel uncomfortable with being your true self, for real, no matter what you want to dress. Do what you do.”

Red has gained a major following over the last few months with her popular record “Pound Town.” Nicki Minaj joined the remix, “Pound Town 2,” back in May, and Red released her project Hood Hottest Princess in early June. Princess features Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana.