NLE Choppa Claims There’s A “Divide” Amongst Black People

NLE Choppa has voiced his belief that there’s a growing divide within the Black community and a lack of unity in comparison to previous generations. The Memphis rapper took to Twitter on Sunday (Aug. 20) to speak on the negativity that he feels has become commonplace.

“Hate has divided a good amount of black females and black males,” NLE wrote in his post. “Our community use to live in so much love & togetherness! Now we criticize and crucify each other verbally, physically, and emotionally. It hurt so much to see, it’s like we need negativity to fuel us.”

The 20-year-old’s comments come in the wake of the birth of his son, ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts, his second child with girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae. NLE revealed the newest addition to the Potts clan via a post on social media, in which he shared a photo of himself cradling the newborn, who was delivered by Da’Nae last Wednesday (Aug. 16).

The Cottonwood 2 creator also posted photos of Da’Nae throwing up during the delivery process, joking that his comedic recap was in an attempt to provide levity to the grueling experience. “The Best Gift God Has Given This Year,” NLE wrote on Instagram. “Excuse My Humor She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian LOL. ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST.”

The “Shotta Flow” rapper has been open about the impact that fatherhood has had on his life. Earlier this year, he revealed how the birth of his daughter, Clover Brylie Potts, helped keep him from committing suicide during a dark period in his life.

“This is my ‘ANGEL,’” Choppa wrote of his daughter on social media at the time. “Clover Literally Changed My Life, The Reason My Spiritual Awakening Happened Cause I Knew Longevity In My Life Was Needed To Be In Yours. So Thank You Clover For Maturing Me Faster Than Anything That’s Ever Happened To Me In LIFE.”

(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this image released on August 2, NLE Choppa performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“You Are The Reason I Want Better, You Are The Reason I Love, You Are The Reason I LIVE,” he wrote. “Before You Was Here I Was Contemplating Suicide, When I Found Out You Were [Conceived] You Gave Me Something To Not Only Look Forward To, But Something To Live For!”

He continued expressing his gratitude for her presence in his life, adding, “Thank You For Saving My Life My Little Goddess, IM FOREVER IN DEBT TO YOU, I Owe It All To You. Your The Reason I’m Still Here. SHE TURNS 3 NEXT MONTH.”

