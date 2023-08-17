NLE Choppa Explains Meaning Of Newborn ChoZen Wone’s Name

NLE Choppa at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

NLE Choppa has welcomed a baby boy. The Memphis native, now a father of two, revealed that the child’s mother Melissa Da’Nae gave birth on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

“ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts,” detailed the 20-year-old rapper on Instagram. The carousel upload features images of the performer holding the newborn, Da’Nae in labor, and additional intimate images and playful videos from the entire experience.

“The Best Gift God Has Given This Year, Excuse My Humor She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian LOL. ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST.”

Taking to the Instagram story feature, the “Slut Me Out” rapper shared additional details on his son’s name and how it was selected.

“His name is special, spiritual, and unique,” typed the “Shotta Flow” performer in the cursive font. “ChoZen – picked by God, God’s favorite and also zenful energy. W(one) – he already ‘won’ at life and he’s also the chosen ‘one.’ Da’shun – my middle name is La’Shun, Marissa’s is Da’Nae. Potts of course my last name lol.”

Screensshot/Instagram @nlechoppamusic

Earlier this year, NLE Choppa released his second studio album Cottonwood 2 as he entered a new era of his life and career.

“Everything spiritually has been more in line with just me,” detailed the rapper to VIBE. “It is really personal life things that carry over to my work, which is just being grateful, hitting my knees every morning, praying, hitting my knees every night, meditating when I have to, fasting, keeping great eating habits. All of these things, spiritually, help me when it comes to dealing with music and dealing with the work. It helps keep a balance, it helps keep me grounded.”

The album, which debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart, features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Lola Brook, Fivio Foreign, and more. Check out Cottonwood 2 below.