NLE Choppa Still Hasn’t Given Up On Shooting His Shot At Meagan Good

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa won’t let up when it comes to his love for actress Meagan Good.

The “Do It Again” rhymer has shot his shot again via Twitter on Tuesday (April 18), where he uploaded new photos of himself with the caption, “Hey Ms. Good [heart emoji].”

His now third-advance at the Harlem lead follows his first attempt, in which Good said he’s “too young” for her, but she was “definitely flattered.” TMZ also caught up with the 41-year-old where she detailed NLE initially calling her and allegedly leaving him with an abrupt dial tone.

“I did not [hang up the phone],” she told the outlet. “It got disconnected. My mom called and then I called him back ‘cause he’s a very sweet young man. It makes me sad that people are trying to drag him and make it seem like he was simping. No, he was very, very sweet—very, very respectful. And I did call back, I did not play the hell out of him.”

Hearing what she had said about him, NLE went to Twitter with, “Baby you ain’t too old, I ain’t too young, we just right in God’s eyes. Can we get a AMEN? @MeaganGood.”

Good did not respond that time.

NLE Choppa speaks onstage at GRAMMY In The Schools Fest – Guest Artist Session w/ NLE Choppa and Baby Tate at The GRAMMY Museum on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Although the two share a 21-year age gap, the barely legal spitter told Jason Lee, “Man, I’ve been waiting on her. I’ve been wanting to take her on a dinner. I wanna get some roses planned. I wanted to do some … sh*t I never did before for Meagan Good.”

Good finalized her divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2021 after 10 years of marriage.

In her 2023 cover story with ESSENCE, she revealed about her divorce, “That was rough because my biggest fear was what happened between my mom and my dad would happen to me, which is you’ve been with your husband for 10 years and you break up.”

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the Warner Bros. Pictures And New Line Cinema’s World Premiere Of “SHAZAM!” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

She added, “I would say, ‘I’m never getting divorced. I’m in it forever, good, bad, whatever it is, I’m never going to give up. You’re my person, I’m your person, that’s it.’ It took me a long time to understand that God didn’t do divorce. DeVon and I both have free will. So, I had to accept that God didn’t lie when he told me that was my husband. That was my husband. But he didn’t say we’d be together forever.”

Good has not dated anyone in the public eye since the split.