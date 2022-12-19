Experts Testify No DNA On Gun Magazine in Tory Lanez Criminal Trial

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The prosecution and defense have called DNA experts to the witness stand in Tory Lanez’s criminal trial. Accused of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, multiple forensic scientists concluded that there was no DNA from Lanez — born Daystar Peterson — located on the gun magazine.

Rolling Stone reported testimony from Los Angeles Police Department criminologists revealed four bullet casings recovered at the scene of the shooting were matched to the 9mm semiautomatic handgun found in the vehicle where Lanez had been seated. Another testified that DNA testing on the actual gun was inconclusive, but that Peterson’s DNA was not detected on the gun’s magazine.

Marc Scott Taylor from Technical Associates, a Forensic scientist called by the defense testified that he agreed with the findings of the LAPD testing, however, he added that they would expect a clear result on a DNA profile of the firearm after the trigger was pulled five times. Additionally, Taylor claimed the DNA mix on the gun included the profile of an unidentified woman.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

According to HipHop DX, rumors of DNA evidence regarding Lanez’s trial began to circulate on social media before the trial begin due to online personality DJ Akademiks claiming to have exclusive knowledge that Lanez’s profile was not on the weapon.

The expert testimony comes after jurors were played an 80-minute statement from Kelsey Harris recorded by law enforcement in September. Harris, who offered two days of testimony, was granted immunity and pleaded the fifth during the trial despite not facing criminal charges.

Law and Crime reported the scientific testimony concluded Lanez cannot be excluded from the DNA found on the actual gun. Additionally, the report details the recording, where Harris informs law enforcement that she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion, a statement she backtracked on the stand. Additionally, Harris alleges Lanez “picks me up like a little doll,” and proceeded “hitting me, slapping me.”

She continued in the recording, “But then I became afraid for my life when he started pulling on my hair and neck, because it was really hard.” Jurors were shown images of Harris with bruises and missing hair clumps.

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI’s How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI

Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez shot her after an argument involving all three parties. According to Insider, Dr. Lee Haruno, chief resident in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery testified small fragments still remain in the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s feet today.

Meg claimed to still feel pain and nerve damage in both feet from the shooting and has lost feeling in the left side of her foot.

The trial against Tory Lanez continues Monday (Dec. 19) in Los Angeles and according to the platform, Judge Herriford said testimony is expected to end Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Lanez is charged with three felony charges, including assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury, concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted, the Canadian musician faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months and deportation.