Drake’s Producer Noah ‘40’ Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee Stallion

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 16: Noah "40" James Shebib attends the "Nightalk" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 16, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Noah ‘40’ Shebib, a producer known for his extensive work with Drake, took the time to show support to Megan Thee Stallion during her since-concluded shooting trial involving Tory Lanez.

Social wellness organization On Canada Project shared an Instagram post Dec. 20 in support of the “Savage” rapper, declaring that they believed her regarding accusations of Lanez’s shooting the star in the foot.

“International superstar. Finished her undergrad while dropping albums. Created a mental health resource page for people seeking help. Award winning. Brilliant. Beautiful,” their caption read. “And yet still not believed. #protectblackwomen #believeblackwomen”

Shebib, 39, took to the post’s comment section with a clapping emoji and the hands of praise emoji, confirming his support of the star, even before Lanez was found guilty on all charges.

Fans of the Houston hottie couldn’t help but point out that Shebib’s buddy Drake previously dropped bars that many interpreted as the superstar calling Meg a liar.

“This bi**h lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” Drizzy rapped on Her Loss track “Circa Loco.”

Drake (L) and Noah Shebib attend a basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Some also believed the line, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/ Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” was also about the Texas Southern University grad.

Magan, 27, took to Twitter to address the bars shortly after the song dropped, tweeting, “Stop using my shooting for clout bi**h ass Ni**as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You ni**as especially RAP NI**AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”