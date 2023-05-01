N.O.R.E. Reacts To Cam’ron’s Heated Exchange With Joe Budden

N.O.R.E. has issued a response to Cam’ron following the Dipset rapper’s heated exchange with Joe Budden regarding rap artists entering the media industry. Cam, who recently launched his sports talk show It Is What It Is with Ma$e, took umbrage with comments made by N.O.R.E. and Budden in a clip from a February 2023 Joe Budden Podcast episode.

On Sunday (April 30), the “Superthug” rapper hopped on Twitter to question why his “Banned From TV” collaborator would air his grievances with him instead of contacting him personally to sort out the matter. “Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real-life phone number,” he wrote. “You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know. If you thought at any time I was going at you, Why would you go to the internet 1st?”

The clip in question, which Cam’ron shared on his Instagram account, shows N.O.R.E. and Budden throwing shade at other rap artists attempting to enter the podcasting and media worlds, with lackluster results.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now — you know, rappers from our era — and they are so failing,” N.O.R.E. tells the New Jersey rep in the snippet. “They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No you are not!” Budden echoed his Queens counterpart’s sentiments, responding “It’s great to see people fail. You can’t take the blueprint and hire different contractors.”

The “Pump It Up” rapper also alluded to his belief that rap artists were compromising their integrity and image in an effort to build an audience and sustain their relevance. “They sellin’ a** out here,” Budden added.

Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

In response, Cam, who apparently believed the comments were aimed at him, referred to N.O.R.E. as a longtime friend, but took personal shots at Budden, referring to him as “h*e buddons” and a “crack head” with a post on IG on Saturday (April 29).

“Damn @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. Im just fucking wit ya,” the 47-year-old wrote. “But what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my n-gga for life. But ya man h*e buddons threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode [slapped forehead emoji] said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a fuck how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!!”

Not one to back down, Budden issued his own retort on social media, warning that he was open to engaging with Cam in a back-and-forth and that his success had surpassed Cam’s at that point. “Now that n-gga know he too sensitive to do this with me,” the 42-year-old wrote. “Chill before I feel like playin’ back & you start makin’ calls again. Focus on your suits and your pink set, that “crackhead” lapped you looooonnnnnnngggggg ago.”

N.O.R.E. and Cam’ron’s relationship began over 25 years ago, when the two were among the new class of New York rap artists making their solo debuts in 1998. Cam appeared on N.O.R.E.’s 1998 debut album, while N.O.R.E. guested on Cam’s “F**k You At” on his sophomore album S.D.E. in 2000.

Watch Cam’ron’s Drink Champs episode below.