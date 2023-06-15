N.O.R.E. Emotionally Reflects On Friendship With Big Pun In Amazon Hip-Hop Doc

N.O.R.E and Big Pun had some great times together while the latter was alive and dropping music. The Drink Champs host got emotional when speaking about his late friend in Amazon Music’s Hip-Hop X Siempre documentary.

“Pun was probably the greatest person I ever met in life,” the 45-year-old said about the first solo Latin rapper to go Platinum. “Not greatest Puerto Rican — the greatest person I ever met in life.” He reflected on the times when the Terror Squad member would come to his hood and spoil him with gifts.

“I remember me and Pun both being platinum,” N.O.R.E said with tears in his eyes. “And if he found out I was in the Bronx, he would buy me an Avirex and a PlayStation. And I was like, ‘Yo bro, I’m getting the same amount of money as you,’ but he always wanted to give.”

Fat Joe also appeared in Hip-Hop X Siempre and reflects on the lengths he was willing to go to help Big Pun’s career upon recognizing how talented he was. “When I met him, I knew,” Joe said. “I said, ‘Yo, this is it. Latinos been waiting for this guy.’ And so I put my career back and pushed him forward.”

Amazon Music released the Hip-Hop X Siempre documentary on May 24, in conjunction with an entire campaign highlighting other Latin Hip-Hop artists such as Myke Towers, Snow Tha Product, Residente, and Eladio Carrión. “Latinos have been an inherent part of Hip Hop from its start, and Hip Hop continues to inspire our culture and past, present, and future generations,” Rocio Guerrero, Head of Global Latin at Amazon Music, said about the campaign.

Guerrero continued, “Latino artists take inspiration from Hip Hop beats and lyrics, infusing them with traditional Latin rhythms to make the genre our own, ultimately aiding in its global reach and relevance. ‘Hip-Hop X Siempre’ pays respect to this shared history and its impact on our culture by highlighting the diverse and intergenerational voices that are part of the movement.”