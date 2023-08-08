Normani Signs With Coco Jones’ Management Team, Says New Music Is “On The Horizon”

Normani is reclaiming her solo career after parting ways with her management team, S10 Entertainment and Brandon Silverstein, after seven years. The split occurred back in May.

The former Fifth Harmony member is now being managed by Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat — the latter manages Coco Jones and others — according to Rolling Stone.

“With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership,” a rep for Normani told the outlet. “She wishes Silverstein all the best.”

Silverstein added, “Change is good. S10 is headed in another direction and felt like it was time for us to move on. We achieved incredible success together over seven years. We wish her nothing but the best in her future.”

Just weeks prior, Creed launched his own management company, Good World Management, after serving under Jeffrey and Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management for six years. His roster includes Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, and more.

Asrat co-managed Doja Cat and served as her A&R from 2017 until March 2022. She now manages Jones, who has had meteoric success, including her first headlining tour with her breakout hit, “ICU.”

Normani began pursuing her solo career in 2018, but has not yet released her highly-anticipated solo debut album. She teased new music in her Bose campaign from June of this year.

“In terms of my career and my music, I know the wait has been extensive but it’s definitely going to be worth it,” she explained to Billboard, along with a preview of her new single, “Candy Paint.”

Of the record, the 27-year-old continued, “I really wanted to create a record that encompassed that and allowed my personality to shine. It’s a performance record first, which I know my fans have been waiting for, for a very long time. It’s fun, energetic, bossy. It’s bold. It’s sassy but assertive, and… It just felt like it was so in alignment with where I am musically and creatively. The Bose team [was] really hands on and allowed me to be hands on and take leadership in terms of the creativity. It just felt authentic and enjoyable, honestly. It was probably one of the most seamless experiences thus far.”

Watch the campaign video below.