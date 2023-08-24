North West Channels Dad Kanye West With ‘College Dropout’ Era Outfit

North West has tapped into her inner Kanye West, channeling one of her father’s College Dropout era outfits.

North appeared in a recent TikTok wearing her dad’s orange and blue rugby polo. She could be seen frolicking through the Tokyo streets with her family, wearing the iconic piece. North, Kim Kardashian and two other ladies are seen mouthing the words to Estelle’s “American Girl,” as they enjoy their family vacation.

Ye’s Ralph Lauren polo rugby became synonymous with his debut album in 2003/2004. Kim previously revealed that she had put a lot of his statement pieces in storage to give to their children. In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians from July 2023, she said Kanye told her to burn his belongings after their divorce. Sifting through a warehouse of his artifacts, the mother of four stated she saved some of the pieces for their kids.

“He just doesn’t want it anymore. He tells me to burn his stuff. He’s like, ‘Who cares, burn it.’ I thought maybe the kids would think it’s so cool. I kinda kept everything for the kids. Like all these College Dropout stuff, I’m gonna take some for North.”

North West rocking the same Polo rugby from Kanye’s College Dropout era. ?



pic.twitter.com/NT7drZOhzY — Daily News Cloud (@dailynewscloud) August 23, 2023

“The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them,” she added. “They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing, and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”

North previously wore a vintage College Dropout tee in November 2021. Two photos of the eldest West child showed her styling a maroon and gold shirt, with the Dropout bear logo in the center. She was posing with her mother and eating s’mores in the legendary memorabilia.