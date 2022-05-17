The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday To Be Celebrated With Ceremony At Empire State Building

Late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. would have turned 50-years-old on Saturday (May 21) and his hometown is set to recognize him throughout the weekend. According to Variety, on Friday, the Empire State Building will host a ceremony in partnership with Bad Boy, Atlantic, and Rhino Records. Biggie’s mother (Voletta Wallace), his children (CJ and Tyanna Wallace), Lil’ Cease, and Lil Kim are set to be in attendance among other close friends, collaborators, and Hip-Hop figures.

On the “Hypnotize” rapper’s actual birthday, the Empire State Building will change its lights to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast.

In Brooklyn, Barclays Center has plans to feature video footage of The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic songs on a giant screen above the arena’s entrance on Saturday. Additionally, New York City’s MTA will release a special edition MetroCard on May 21 that features the legendary rapper. The card will be available exclusively at three subway stations near his old neighborhood in Bedford-Stuyvesant/Clinton Hill: Lafayette Avenue, Clinton–Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave.– Barclays Center.

Amazon Music and their catalog music brand, [RE]DISCOVER, have also announced a takeover of the Clinton–Washington Ave. station to celebrate B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. The installation will feature art based on the classic “King of New York” photo taken by Barron Clairborne featuring Biggie wearing a crown. Visitors will be able to scan a QR Code at the station that will grant them access to a special Instagram filter celebrating the rapper’s life and legacy.

Next month, the Lincoln Center, in partnership with Bad Boy, Atlantic, Rhino Records, and the Christopher Wallace Estate, has planned an orchestral tribute to Biggie. Set for June 10, the black-tie event will feature music arranged and conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, with appearances by The Originals and additional special guests. The event will be free to the public, streamed on Amazon Music as a part of their celebration of Black Music Month.