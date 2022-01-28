Ntozake Shange’s ‘for colored girls’ Returns To Broadway For Limited Engagement

Ntozake Shange’s Tony-nominated and widely acclaimed debut, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, returns to Broadway at the Booth Theater, 50 years since it first premiered in 1972.
The newly reimagined production will be helmed by Camille A. Brown in her directorial debut. Brown will serve as both director and choreographer—marking the first time a Black woman will serve in both roles on a Broadway production in more than 65 years. Performances are set to begin on Friday, April 1, and will officially open to the public on Wednesday, April 20 for a limited 20-week engagement.
On the “Black girl magic revival,” Brown shared in a statement, “My mom always told me ‘don’t ever let anyone take your stuff away.’ She told me the phrase was inspired by [for colored girls] when she saw it on Broadway in the ’70s. This show has been part of the fabric of my life, and I’m gonna give it my all! I’m extremely thrilled and honored to helm this new production of FCG […] I look forward to diving into the divine Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem and celebrating her legacy.”
The cast is to be announced at a later date, but tickets are now on sale.