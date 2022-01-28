Ntozake Shange’s ‘for colored girls’ Returns To Broadway For Limited Engagement

Ntozake Shange’s Tony-nominated and widely acclaimed debut, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, returns to Broadway at the Booth Theater, 50 years since it first premiered in 1972.

The newly reimagined production will be helmed by Camille A. Brown in her directorial debut. Brown will serve as both director and choreographer—marking the first time a Black woman will serve in both roles on a Broadway production in more than 65 years. Performances are set to begin on Friday, April 1, and will officially open to the public on Wednesday, April 20 for a limited 20-week engagement.

For Colored Girls ’ Theater Exhibit at the National Museum of African American History & Culture on Jan. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Walter McBride/Getty Images

On the “Black girl magic revival,” Brown shared in a statement, “My mom always told me ‘don’t ever let anyone take your stuff away.’ She told me the phrase was inspired by [for colored girls] when she saw it on Broadway in the ’70s. This show has been part of the fabric of my life, and I’m gonna give it my all! I’m extremely thrilled and honored to helm this new production of FCG […] I look forward to diving into the divine Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem and celebrating her legacy.”

Ntozake Shange attends I Found God In Myself: The 40th Anniversary Of ‘For Colored Girls’ VIP Opening Reception at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Sept. 17, 2014 in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The cast is to be announced at a later date, but tickets are now on sale.