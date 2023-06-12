O.J. Simpson Shares Advice With Donald Trump After Second Indictment

O.J. Simpson offered legal advice to Donald Trump after his second indictment. On Friday (June 9), Simpson, 75, hurried over to Twitter to share his knowledge regarding battles with the American justice system and advised him to stop talking.

“Scrolling TV today, some things jump right out,” the former football player said. “One is ‘The Donald’ waving what is supposedly secret documents and even admitting that they weren’t declassified. I don’t know if it was bluster or not. All I know is that cannot help him.”

He continued, “I’ma share some advice that I got from some of the greatest legal minds of our generation, of my lifetime. F. Lee Bailey, Alan Dershowitz, Johnnie Cochran, Bob Shapiro, of the great Barry Sheck and Peter Neufeld, Malcolm LaVergne in Vegas… The one thing they all told me, and stressed to me, ‘do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’ My point is, I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not, they should be fired, and he should sue ’em.”

The best legal advice I ever received pic.twitter.com/bSa2OiZSRy — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 9, 2023

However, Simpson’s timing may have come too late. On Friday (June 9), the New York Times’ Jonathan Swan reported that the former president prepared to bring two news reporters aboard his plane for exclusive interviews regarding his second indictment. The journalists include Politico’s Alex Isenstadt and the National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam.

The New Yorker reports that Trump was indicted for a second time for “retaining nuclear secrets and classified war plans for how to respond to a foreign attack, top-secret information about the military capabilities of other countries,” amongst other accusations.

Donald Trump became the subject of ridicule after being arrested in April 2023 in the first indictment. The indictment included a 34-felony count federal indictment for falsifying business records.