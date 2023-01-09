Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson seen attending Selling Tampa premiere party on December 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself.

Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal.

“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me,” Rosado expressed.

“He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing,” she continued to share with the entertainment outlet. “Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot.”

“I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife.'”

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson (Ochocinco) seen attending Selling Tampa premiere party with their children on December 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Jose Devillegas/Getty Images

In January 2022, the couple’s blended family grew by one as Rosado gave birth to their first child together. Johnson shared the news on Instagram with a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord.

“Just delivered Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson,” wrote the former football and VH1 reality star. The infant is Rosado’s fourth child and Johnson’s eighth.

Ahead of baby Serenity’s arrival, Rosado shared the news with PEOPLE.

“I always wanted a big family,” she says, “so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.”

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!