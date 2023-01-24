Octavia Spencer Feels Los Angeles Is More Blatantly Racist Than Alabama

Octavia Spencer may be a cherished Oscar-winning actress, but unfortunately, isn’t a stranger to experiencing racism firsthand.

She spoke on her experience during a recent podcast interview with Marc Maron. When the Montgomery, Ala. native first moved to Los Angeles in 1996, Spencer anticipated California would be a “free and liberal thinking place.” However, it was quickly unveiled that she would experience “more racism” on the west coast than in her southern hometown.

“It is so funny. It’s right out of ‘Pretty Woman,’” the Ma actress, 52, reflected. “I remember going into a shop and being followed, like, at first, I didn’t even—I was just like so excited, like just walking around, and then I realized that I was being followed. It was kind of strange in that way.”

Octavia Spencer poses at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on December 08, 2022. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

She later described the racist encounter as “glaringly obvious.”

On her upbringing, the Truth Be Told star spoke fondly of her roots. “It’s a beautiful place and beautiful people. You know, I love being from there,” Spencer stated. However, she was honest about her experience in relation to the racism the South is known for.

“Everywhere has its history […] You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. [But] what’s beautiful for me is, that stuff preceded me,” explained the Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient. “You know, I was a child of the ’70s… You know, as you grow older and the things that you can remember. That wasn’t a part of my history. I learned about it. It’s not everything—anything that I experienced.”

