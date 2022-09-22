Offset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating

Offset wants to collaborate with Andre 3000 — bad.

“André, I done sent you three songs,” the rapper born Kiari Kendrell Cephus said in message to the MC while chatting with Speedy Morman for Complex’s Goat Talk series Tuesday, adding, “I know you gotta like certain songs, he get on certain songs, he told me. So you gotta be selective with him, but I love his taste.”

During the sit-down, he got candid about southern rappers and agreed with Morman that 3 Stacks is the greatest Atlanta rapper of all time. The host cited 3K’s lyricism, style, and his contributions to Outkast as the prime factors for their unanimous decision.

In addition to sharing his long-held desire to collaborate with his hometown hero, the southern spitter also discussed pick-up lines and shared what he believes could be wife Cardi B’s best track.

Elsewhere, Offset is currently preparing to drop his second full-length solo album. Offset has been on a streak with his solo efforts, hopping on Trippie Redd single “Big 14” with Moneybagg Yo and rhyming over production from Baby Keem for “54321.” Cardi B even hinted at directing one of Cephus’ music videos for his forthcoming album.

Watch Offset’s Goat Talk series below.