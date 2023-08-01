Offset Explains Cheating Scandal And Reconciliation With Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B have been through their fair share of drama in their nearly six-year marriage. The Atlanta rapper recently spoke on his controversial infidelity over the years and how he and his wife were able to make amends.

The Migos member appeared on Way Up With Angela Yee on Monday (July 31) and held nothing back in regards to cheating on the “Up” artist. Angela Yee posed a question as to why men cheat and the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper countered that he could only speak for himself.

“When I did do that, I was in a different space,” he said. “I was young, I had just got married, I’m getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication. We got married, and then we ain’t really — our communication was good, but… I wasn’t saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you’ll bump heads when you not communicating.” He also acknowledged the difficulties of their lives constantly being broadcasted to the public and how that affects resolving issues.

“The communication, what it was, I was young, I was on different sh*t,” Offset continued, revealing more of his faults at the time. “I was on lean and sh*t, too… I was making bad decisions, not really realizing it’s affecting my family, instead of me just thinking I’m on my own.” He had to embark on a journey of proving to Cardi B that she could trust him, one that almost saw the couple get divorced in 2020. They were able to pick up the pieces, but the drama did not fully go away.

Back in June, the Atlanta rapper shared an Instagram story that said, “My wife f**ked a Ni**a on me gang yall ni**as know how I come.” The 31-year-old lyricist confirmed to Angela Yee that the Bronx superstar was not unfaithful to him, which she had already spoken on as well, but rather they were bickering at the time and he was inebriated.

Things seem to be pretty peachy in the land of Offset and Cardi B. They joined forces during the former’s Rolling Loud Miami set on July 22, performing “Clout” and “Motorsport” to the enthused Hard Rock Stadium crowd. This past Friday (July 28), they released their new single “Jealousy” which samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** Bi**h” and takes aim at all of their naysayers. Check out the “Jealousy” video below.