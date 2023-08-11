Offset Talks Importance Of Family And Discusses New Album On The Way

Offset is not only championed as an artist for his music and fashion sense, but also for being a great father. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden, the “Code” rapper dished about the importance of being there for his family, and gave an update on his next album.

The 31-year-old rapper, né Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has a total of five children — two daughters and three sons. He shares his youngest two, Kulture and Wave, with rapper Cardi B. While speaking with Darden, Set declared his family as his “foundation.” He also explained how when the cameras are off, he’s just a dad and a husband.

“Your kids expect you to be there to take them to school, your kids expect you to be there for when they got their practices,” he expressed about his personal life. “Family just is… I just don’t ever want to confuse the business with the family because at the end of the day, the family is really my support system and what I got. And what I’m going hard for.”

Holding the support of his family near and dear to him, he opened up about how his family pushes him.

“I don’t really have a lot of outside motivations outside of my family, because I want to make sure we good. I want to make sure I leave a legacy, and then financially my kids will be straight, because I got five. So I got a lot so I got to work extra hard. And also the hardest thing with being a father and this job is time. You got a lot of time away because you got to go do a show, but I always come back home after things said and done.”

Speaking to the negative stereotypes that have been said about Black men when it comes to parenting, Offset shared that he wants to change the narrative.

“I just want to always keep that and push that narrative, man. Black [men] bro, they always on us. We don’t take care of our kids and we really do,” he said. “It’s a lot of us that do. It’s a lot of brothers that go to work every day, eight, 10 hours to make sure they come back and feed the family. I just always, with my influence and with my platform, I always want to show that because it ain’t shown enough.”

“They just show the bad, like we don’t do that. And there’s a lot of Black fathers that take care of their kids and really take care of their household. And then me, I’m like the core of mine. No matter what’s going on, I’m like the go-to guy,” he ended.

Recently, Offset and Cardi B included their blended family in their latest music video for “Jealousy.” Cardi B took the girls and Set rolled around the city with the boys.

The Migos member also revealed his next album will drop in two months.

“We coming in October but right now we just applying pressure. Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going,” he revealed. “The rollout started from ‘Jealousy,’ so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then.”

“So with this album I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more who Offset is, creatively. Taking to the next level. You know how we coming,” he guaranteed.

According to Set, his next single will be coming “in about three weeks.”