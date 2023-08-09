Offset Files To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Label Quality Control Music

Offset has dropped his lawsuit against his former record label Quality Control Music, which he accused of attempting to retain the rights to his solo catalog.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper born Kiari Cephus, motioned to dismiss the lawsuit on Tuesday (Aug. 8), which he initially filed in 2022. However, he will not be returning to Quality Control and will continue to release his solo projects through Motown Records.

The former Migos member’s legal battle began amid claims that he paid Quality Control “millions” for the rights to his solo work in 2021, an agreement he says QC founders Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee failed to honor. In response, Thomas and Lee accused Offset of breach of contract, arguing that “100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by Offset as works for hire for Capitol are automatically assigned by Capitol to Quality Control” due to QC’s label deal with Motown.

Offset attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch at Private Residence on February 04, 2023 in Bel Air, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Earlier this year, the “Clout” rapper filed an additional lawsuit against QC alleging “wrongful interference” amid the label’s attempt to claim ownership of his solo single “54321.”

“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the lawsuit read. According to Offset’s attorney, Thomas and Lee’s “continued instance of being credited as the owner of Offset’s new solo sound recordings” was “groundless and unjustified” claiming that Capitol acquired ownership of the rapper’s solo catalog.

Offset signed to Quality Control Music as a member of the Migos in 2013. The trio released four studio albums on the label before breaking up to pursue individual and collaborative endeavors in 2022. The 31-year-old released his debut solo album Father of 4 through Motown and Quality Control in 2019. He recently released his latest single “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B from his forthcoming sophomore studio album.