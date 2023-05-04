Offset Honors His Five Children With New Portrait Tattoos

Offset has unveiled a new set of tattoos honoring his five children, the latest of multiple tributes the rapper has made to family members in recent months.

On Tuesday (May 2), HipHopDX captured photos of his new artwork on his Instagram Story, which include portraits of Wave and Kulture, his two children with rap star Cardi B, and Kalea, Kody, and Jordan, his three children from previous relationships. Jordan, his firstborn, was conceived with Justine Watson, while Kody is his child with his former girlfriend Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea is a product of his relationship with rapper Shya L’Amour. The tattoos appear to be located on the back of his leg and were posted on his page along with the caption “Love you 4L & after.”

Instagram

The Father of 4 rapper’s latest show of homage to his family comes weeks after getting a dedicatory tattoo to late relative and former Migos groupmate Takeoff on his back. Offset shared a photo of the gigantic portrait of the Unc & Phew member to his fans on social media in April, one of numerous posts he’s made honoring Takeoff since his tragic death in November 2022.

Last month, the Grammy Award winner teased a a new song featuring a posthumous Takeoff verse. Sharing a snippet of the track on Instagram, the track, which has yet to be released, includes a guest appearance from Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and marks Takeoff and Offset’s first collaboration following the splintering of the Migos following the release of their Culture III album.