Offset Claps Back At J. Prince’s Threatening Comments On Takeoff’s Death

Offset has seemingly responded to threatening remarks made by Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince in the wake of late rapper Takeoff’s death.

The 31-year-old took to social media to address speculation regarding the state of his relationship with Takeoff at the time of his passing, voicing his displeasure at the notion that he and his cousin were at odds.

“Y’all ni**as speaking on my real brother,” the FATHER OF 4 rapper began. “How dare one of y’all ni**as even speak on me and Take relationship. I don’t know you ni**as from a can of paint. Ya’ll ni**as don’t know how me and my brother rock, ni**a. You’re trying to clear your face, ni**a, this your fifth interview you done did about my brother. You aint think about their momma? You ain’t think about the family, ni**a? We ain’t said nothing. Ain’t nobody said nothing but you ni**as.”

He then appeared to respond directly to J. Prince’s threatening remark aimed at him, vowing not to back down while keeping the lines of communication between both parties open.

“Who y’all ni**as think y’all is, John Gotti, ni**a? Ain’t nobody going for none of that, bruh, I ain’t stunting none of that sh*t y’all ni**as talking about niether. And if you heard something from me, I’m a tell you. It’s gonna come from me, call my phone. Y’all ni**as going off of he-say she-say and y’all ni**as on interviews, airing it out in a interview talking about I said this. Call my phone, homie. You call my phone, we’ll have a conversation.”

Offset’s tirade comes amid statements made by J. Prince while on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, as he addressed the controversy surrounding his Mob Ties network’s involvement in the tragic murder of Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was in Prince’s hometown of Houston at the time of his death and is suspected of being murdered by an alleged associate of the streetwise rap mogul. Prince, who’s son Jas has also come under scrutiny for his reaction to the incident, says that he remains fond of Quavo, but voiced his issues with Offset.

“Aint nothing changed with my love for Quavo,” the 58-year-old said of the Migos member, before adding “But the Offset dude..” prior to trailing off. He then continued, adding “Ni**as be throwing rocks and hiding they hand, and I don’t like them kind of individuals. In reality, the truth of the matter is, ni**a you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive. So, for you to be taking these positions you taking.”

The music executive, who says he’s heard “all kinds of things” regarding Offset’s lack of regard for him, also makes a threatful warning concerning his willingness to prioritize his own well-being by any measure and the consequences an attack on him could have on the aggressor. “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself,” Prince declared. “That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

Takeoff was murdered on Nov. 1, 2022 during a shooting incident outside of a bowling and billiards venue in Houston. A suspect, Patrick Clark, was arrested in December 2022 and charged in connection to the murder. He has plead not guilty and has since been released on $1M bond.