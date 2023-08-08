Offset Says Jamie Lee Curtis Appeared In “Jealousy” Video Under This One Condition

Offset has revealed how he convinced actress Jamie Lee Curtis to appear alongside him in the music video for his new single “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (Aug. 7), the rapper gave insight into how he secured such a high-profile guest appearance. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” Offset said about the award-winning thespian before sharing that the pair first connected via social media. “So how that happened is, I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea, I would love to work with you.’”

From there, he says the star of the Halloween film franchise voiced her interest in appearing in the visual, but under one condition. “She wrote me back so quick, and she’s like, ‘Yeah I got you, but you need to follow me.’ So that’s how I knew she was cool. I told her the idea, and she was ready to do it,” he continued.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ role in the “Jealousy” music video served as one of the most unexpected cameos of the year and garnered rave reviews. The 64-year-old helped Offset reenact an infamous 1988 James Brown interview with CNN, effortlessly playing off the former Migos member’s comedic flair. In addition to Curtis’ appearance in the visual, actress Taraji P. Henson also makes a cameo by referencing her role as Yvette opposite Tyrese Gibson in John Singleton’s 2001 coming-of-age flick Baby Boy.

“Jealousy” is the latest single released in anticipation of Offset’s forthcoming solo album. The project is slated to feature Cardi B, Travis Scott, Chlöe Bailey, Latto, and late Migos member Takeoff, who passed away after being murdered in Houston, TX, in October 2022.

Watch Offset’s “Jealousy” music video below.