Offset’s $1 Million Lawsuit Over Missing Bentley Dismissed

A million-dollar lawsuit against rapper Offset over a missing Bentley has been thrown out. It was determined that he never signed the rental agreement confirming his possession of the vehicle. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit—which was filed in February 2021 and accused the artist of breach of contract—was dismissed without prejudice at the behest of Platinum Transportation Group, which still reserves the right to file additional suits against the Migos member.

Offset’s legal team has deemed PML’s lawsuit as “meritless” and pointed to the fact that although he admittedly agreed to cover the cost of the rental, he never signed a binding agreement or assumed possession of the vehicle.

“I was told by a PML representative that PML would report the car stolen to the authorities. I did not steal the car, and I reported the car missing to PML as soon as I was advised by Williams that the car could not be located,” Offset wrote in a declaration obtained by the outlet. “In or about July 2020, I was informed by PML that the car was reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department and that they were investigating the theft of the car.

“I was never in possession of the car and — to my knowledge — was not listed as an ‘additional driver’ on the rental agreement. I had rented cars from PML in the past, however, and they had both my Georgia driver’s license and credit card on file.”

Offset continued, adding, “Not hearing otherwise from PML or the Los Angeles Police Department in 2020 or thereafter, I assumed that the Bentley — which was very unique and which I believed was protected with OnStar or some other electronic detection device — had either been recovered or that any loss had been covered by PML’s insurance.”

According to Platinum Transportation Group, the company intends to file another suit against Offset in Georgia, where he shares a home with his wife, Cardi B, and their children.

“The case was not settled. We are simply changing venue and will be refiling in the federal northern district court of Georgia,” Platinum’s lawyer Bryan M. Thomas said in a statement. Complaints regarding rented vehicles should be filed in the county or foreign jurisdiction where the renter resides, not where the vehicle was rented, as was the case in Platinum Transportation Group’s suit against Offset.