Offset Is Not Biologically Related To Quavo And Takeoff, Apparently

Offset also opened up about Takeoff's death and his forthcoming album.

Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo posing for picture.
Migos pose backstage for Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Backstage at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Offset isn’t biologically related to MigosTakeoff and Quavo, Variety reports.

During an interview with the outlet, Offset revealed that he isn’t Quavo’s cousin, as fans have long thought. Instead, the Without Warning artist disclosed that he was merely “classmates” with the Migos’ de facto leader

“He was classmates with Quavo — the third member of Migos — and began hanging out with him and Takeoff when Offset was in the sixth grade,” the outlet reports. “While Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, the two were just three years apart in age, and although Offset is often referred to as Quavo’s cousin, they are actually not biologically related.”

As the conversation continued, Set was asked about his feelings regarding Takeoff’s death. Offset “shut down” after the question, admitting that he copes with the loss by thinking his death is “fake.”

“It’s hard for me to talk about sh*t right now,” he reveals. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this sh*t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest.”

Offset at "Full Swing" Premiere, wearing a tan jacket, Black pants, and Black shades.
“That sh*t hurts,” he continues. “Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That sh*t feels fake, bro, I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

On the music front, the entertainer, né Kiari Kendrell Cephus, revealed the features for his highly anticipated album. Cephus, 31, told Variety that he linked with his wife Cardi B, Takeoff, Travis Scott, Chlöe, and more for the LP. 

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he disclosed. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f**k the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all Set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

