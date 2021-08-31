Offset Rings Opening Bell At NYSE As Reservoir Media Goes Public

Migos member Offset hit the Financial District yesterday (Aug. 30) to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Reservoir Media going public on the NASDAQ.

In addition to the “Clout” rapper and his trio, Reservoir Media handles the copyrights and/or master recordings of numerous artists including 2 Chainz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, as well as Tommy Boy Records, home to seminal rap acts like De La Soul.

Offset’s wife, rap star Cardi B, was also on hand to commemorate the occasion. NASDAQ, as well as Offset and Cardi B, all shared the news on their respective social media accounts. “Looking forward to participating in profit sharing through my investments in @reservoirmedia,” the Atlanta native captioned a photo of himself posted on Instagram, while Cardi, who’s pregnant with the couple’s second child together, showered her husband with additional praise, writing, “Sooo proud of you my dear @offsetyrn May God protect you and lead you in the right paths” on her own IG account.

NASDAQ, which announced Reservoir Media going public in late July, also shared the news, writing, “Today’s @nasdaq Opening Bell playlist is brought to you by @offsetyrn, @iamcardib, and female-founded @reservoirmedia! As the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company, #NasdaqListed $RSVR is committed to #InvestingInEntertainment,” in the caption of a photo of the couple and Reservoir execs.

With a portfolio that includes investments in esports, streaming, production, land acquisition, and various other ventures, Offset looks to take the leap from ostentatious baller to enterprising businessman and multimedia maven.