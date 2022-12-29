Offset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids

Offset has shared snaps from his recent family ski trip, where the Migos rapper hit the “slopes” with wife Cardi B and their children.

“The reason I gotta go hard,” Offset, 31, captioned Instagram photos of himself with his 13-year-old son, Jordan, and his 15-month-old, Wave Set, whom he shares with the “Up” rapper.

Instead of bundling up for Tuesday’s freezing outdoor temps, the family instead headed to Big SNOW American Dream, an indoor ski and snowboard center located at New Jersey’s American Dream mall.

“It’s bigger than I thought it was gonna be, oh my God,” Cardi, 30, said in an Instagram Story of the facility. “It’s not really cold.”

The trip comes weeks after the Hip-Hop couple returned home from a sexy birthday trip to Jamaica, where the pair celebrated Offset’s latest trip around the sun.

While the couple enjoyed the sand, sun and fun of the Caribbean, Offset has opened up several times about the seeming permanence of grief he’s experienced since the death of his Migos group mate and cousin, Takeoff.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality,” he captioned a social media post in November. “I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Just last week, the rapper also confessed, “Sh*t not easy fake smiling and sh*t tryna keep walking with my head up.”