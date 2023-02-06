Offset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYs

Offset has denied a new report claiming he got into a physical altercation with fellow Migos member Quavo.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni**as is crazy” the 31-year-old wrote in a post on his Twitter account following the report spreading online.

It was reported that Quavo and Offset were involved in a fight backstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (Feb. 5). The alleged skirmish, which is said to have taken place inside of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, supposedly occurred just moments prior to Quavo hitting the stage to perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” as part of the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” set.

TMZ sources claim that the tension between the two began upon Offset attempting to partake in the tribute to his cousin and late Migos groupmate at the GRAMMY organizers’ request, only to be rebuffed by Quavo, who refused to allow him to participate. Things reportedly got physical when Quavo blocked an attempt by Offset to enter the stage, with the two tussling with one another before being separated.

Things have been rocky between Quavo and Offset dating back to talk of the Migos splitting ways in 2021. During an October 2022 interview, Quavo spoke on the breakup, hinting at a lack of loyalty as what led to the group ultimately splintering. “We stand on real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed,” he said at the time. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Offset and Quavo of Migos attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

In October 2022, Quavo and Takeoff formed the duo Unc & Phew, releasing their lone album Only Built for Infinity Links, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. Weeks following the album’s release, Takeoff was murdered during a shooting incident in Houston and pronounced dead at the scene. The rapper was 28-years-old at the time of his death.